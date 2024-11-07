Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce Business Exhibition

Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce are excited to announce the upcoming Milton Keynes Business Exhibition on 7th November 2024, sponsored by KCI Complete Office Solutions, at the Delta Hotels by Marriott, Milton Keynes.

This event is FREE to attend and runs from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. It’s a fantastic opportunity for businesses of all sizes to connect, network, and explore new opportunities.

🌟 The last few exhibitor stands are available – don’t miss your chance to showcase your business! Learn more: https://chambermk.co.uk/events/milton-keynes-business-exhibition/

🔗 Register now for FREE entry: https://chambermk.co.uk/events/register-for-the-milton-keynes-business-exhibition/

Here’s what’s in store on the day:

8:30 AM – 10:00 AM:

☕ Coffee and Connect

A great opportunity to network before the exhibition kicks off. FREE to attend, book here: https://chambermk.co.uk/event/coffee-connect/

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM:

👩‍💼 Women with Vision: Menopause Support in the Workplace

An insightful session on creating supportive workplace environments. Book your FREE place: https://chambermk.co.uk/event/women-with-vision-menopause-support-in-the-workplace/

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM:

🚀 Speed Networking

Meet new contacts in a fun, fast-paced environment! Book your FREE spot: https://chambermk.co.uk/event/speed-networking/

For more information, contact Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce at 01908 733082 or email events@chambermk.co.uk.