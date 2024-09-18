East Midlands Early Careers Network – Networking Lunch

The East Midlands Early Careers #Networking events are back from September with some fantastic local employers kicking off the new academic year !

Organised by Helen L Russell from The Right Track Consultancy Ltd.

Businesses in Buckinghamshire & Milton Keynes:

📅 : Wednesday 18th September 1200 – 1400. Thank you to Blue Cube Communications. We are so excited to hear all about your apprenticeship schemes and the progress of your apprentices in the WorldSkills UK competition !!

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/early-careers-network-northants-south-leicestershire-tickets-951541184297

Format for both events is identical just split geographically with relaxed networking on arrival, buffet lunch over a guest speaker slot, then information from our hosts about their particular schemes before a Q&A, Tour of facilities and further networking opportunities at the end.

The aim of the East Midlands Early Careers Network is to provide a platform for employers to collaborate together to facilitate outstanding #Apprenticeship & #EarlyCareer programmes within their businesses, building the skills needed for future business sustainability. As the landscape of training changes under “Skills for England” over the coming months, we will keep you informed of proposed changes and highlight possible impacts to future student programmes.

