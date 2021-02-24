Events firms create tech partnership as industry prepares to bounce back

TWO companies working in the events sector have formed a post-lockdown partnership as the current government restrictions begin to ease.

TR Global Events and The Video News Factory are developing opportunities to combine physical and virtual events including conferences, awards ceremonies, exhibitions and trade shows.

The new hybrid events will deliver both physical and virtual exhibitor booths, main stages and break-out presentations, integration of remote guests to help overcome travel restrictions, voting and chat services that both live and digital audiences can use, pay-per-view and subscription services, access to TV studios as well as on-location ‘outside broadcast style’ multi-camera coverage.

The two companies have been trialling the services during the pandemic.

TR Global Events chief executive Tony Murdock right says the need to embrace technology as the events sector begins its recovery is more prevalent now than it ever was.

“Live events will return but the need for live and virtual to work hand in hand is evident now more than ever,” he added. “With the use of technology, an event audience and exposure can increase to a global scale. This new strategic partnership is already working on several projects together to deliver the perfect hybrid event.”

The Video News Factory, based at Kiln Farm in Milton Keynes, has been involved in streaming events and conferences since 2015 working for major brands from Farmers Weekly to Miss England. During the pandemic TVNF provided a lifeline for companies by operating live streaming and pay-per-view ‘virtual events and conferences’ from its COVID safe TV studio.

Mr Murdock has joined TVNF as associate director for events and will be integrating TVNF services with the gradual reintroduction of live events and conferences, adding TVNF digital broadcasting services to extend the reach and value of live with the power to fully engage with national and international audiences.

TVNF managing director John Allard becomes associate director of digital services at TRG.

John Allard

Mr Allard, who has been involved in internet TV since its launch in the mid-1990s, said: “Before the pandemic there was a fair amount of hesitancy about the value of adding livestreaming to corporate events. The disruption and challenges of the last 12 months has more than justified the need to deploy digital technologies.

“Live streaming has been centre stage and proven to be of enormous value. While we are yearning for ‘real events’ to return, professional livestreaming is now no longer an ‘optional extra’.

“That is why we are excited by the prospect of partnering with TR Global Events to deliver digital services to maximise value to sponsors and delegates alike and fully integrate our advanced digital services.”

…………