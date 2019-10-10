Estate agencies join forces after merger completion

TWO WELL-ESTABLISHED estate agencies in Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire have completed their merger.

Ella Homes, based in Buckingham and Winslow, has become part of the Alexander & Co group, founded in Dunstable 49 years ago but also now with offices in Aylesbury, Bicester, Wing and north London.

Ella Homes will continue to operate under its own name with its current staff.

Director Mark Ayres, who founded Ella Homes 17 years ago, said: “We are really pleased to be joining the group. Like us, Alexander & Co is local, rich in heritage and experience, and has a reputation for giving customers the very best service – everything we stand for.

“In this context it is a natural evolution for us and very much business as usual.”

Alexander & Co was founded in 1970 by commercial surveyor Geoff Alexander and was acquired by current chief executive George Thomas in 2014 as part of a series of estate agency and lettings agency acquisitions by his company Kaleidoscope Ventures between 2011 and 2016.

Last year Kaleidoscope Ventures rebranded as Alexander & Co, as its longest established subsidiary.

The group employs more than 70 staff, representing over 3,000 local landlords and over 1,000 property buyers and vendors.

Mr Thomas said: “We are thrilled to have Ella Homes join us. Ella Homes customers can expect more of the same from the great people they have enjoyed long-term relationships with, plus the benefit of increased marketing of properties and access to an even wider pool of investment opportunities to both buy and sell from the wider group.”

Alexander & Co is preparing to launch a range of new services early next year, including online systems similar to online banking services where customers can access property inventories and rental statements or monitor the progress of maintenance issues.

Mr Thomas said: “The new services are part of our ongoing commitment to offering a level of service our customers won’t find elsewhere on the high street.”