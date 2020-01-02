Equity group buys gun and shooting businesses

PRIVATE equity firm Cadman Capital Group has completed two acquisitions for its sports shooting and country wear division.

The deals secure the long-term real estate interests of both Coates and Morgan Ltd and Barby Sporting Ltd.

Coates and Morgan, which owns the Northampton Gun Co. and the Gun Shop Rugby, is a well-established retailer of firearms, ammunition and country wear. Barby Sporting owns and operates the Barby Sporting Clay Shooting Ground and the Barby Sporting Restaurant, near Rugby.

Cadman Capital was advised by lawyers at the Howes Percival office in Northampton. Corporate solicitor Miles Barnes, who led the law firm’s team, said: “We are delighted to have advised Cadman Capital in relation to these transactions, which see the company increase its market share in the UK sports shooting and country wear markets.

“2019 has been an incredibly busy year for our corporate team, with merger and acquisition activity continuing to be very strong and confidence high. We are seeing proactive firms such as the Cadman Capital Group continuing to look for attractive, well-run UK businesses to invest in and this is reflected in the number and quality of transactions we’ve done this year and those we have in the pipeline for 2020.

“These deals demonstrate Howes Percival’s particular expertise in the leisure and tourism sector, which remains a significant part of the UK economy.”