England to win Euro 2020? You must be ‘quackers’

Meet mother and daughter Mercedes and Blondie, who are set to take the Euro 2020 football championships by storm.

They are the official office pets at the offices of a Northamptonshire electrical, plumbing and heating business. And staff are preparing for the ‘quackers’ duo to become social media sensations as they predict the result of each match.

‘Egg-citement’ is growing at RK Electrical Mechanical Services’ head office at The Old Poultry Farm in Desborough as the tournament’s big kick-off today (Friday) approaches.

And it is hoped mother and daughter will not get in a flap when they are individually tasked with eating their favourite pre-match snack from a bowl marked with the participating country.

Whichever bowl is eaten from first will indicate the match winner. If both bowls are eaten from simultaneously, it will indicate a draw.

Their first predictions will be unveiled ahead of England’s opening group match against Croatia on Sunday. Mercedes and Blondie’s match-predicting results will be shared across the company’s social media on Facebook @rkelectricaldevelopment, Twitter @rkelec_, Instagram rkelec_ and LinkedIn RK Electrical & Development Ltd.

“They are a sociable pair and like nothing more than a dip in the pond or a bite to eat,” RK Electrical’s business development manager Kye Bishop. “We’re looking forward to an exciting tournament and believe the Euros will be a welcome lift for all football fans this summer after the difficult times we have all endured.”

The firm had planned to add an office pet when it moved to its Desborough site two years ago. “One of the team knew a breeder so we put a pond in and built a shelter before initially welcoming two drakes and a duck,” says RK Electrical’s business development manager Kye Bishop.

During the first coronavirus lockdown last March the brood grew to ten. The majority of the brood were rehomed, including the original drakes Will and Martin. The original duck was kept along with one of her offspring.

RK Electrical Mechanical Services took to social media to ask their followers to name their two remaining ducks. The result: Mercedes and Blondie.

