Engineering firm: ‘New facility is a tangible milestone for us’

MARKET-LEADING powertrain and e-Drive solutions provider Integral Powertrain has moved into its new state-of-the-art Technical Centre at Shenley Wood in Milton Keynes.

The company announced its plans in 2018, with building work under way in June the following year.

Built to house Integral Powertrain’s expanding e-Drive business, the 47,000 sq ft facility is now complete, and in line with Covid-19 guidelines, is fully operational.

The site will focus on the increasing number of successful projects and allows for further growth and expansion to mirror future business expectations.

The company, which moved from its former headquarters on the Denbigh Hall industrial estate in Bletchley, has also upgraded its vehicle emission and driveline test facility.

It will enable Integral Powertrain to offer clients enhanced Real Driving Emissions services and testing to the latest Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure standards.

An aerial view of the Integral Powertrain’s new Technical Centre.

Chief commercial officer Neil Tyagi said: “We have ambitious growth plans both here in the UK and overseas, and as part of this strategy and the continued increasing demand for our products, we needed to increase our facilities and consolidate multiple sites into one.

“This new modern facility is a tangible milestone for us and marks a new chapter in Integral Powertrain’s success.”

The Technical Centre was designed and built by Warwick Burt Construction and q2 Architects.

Integral Powertrain for the past 20 years has been developing next generation electric powertrain technologies as part of the move towards a more sustainable way of powering vehicles.

Its engineers work with prestigious manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers to develop powertrain and e-Drive solutions used in motorsport, passenger and off-highway vehicles as well as aerospace, marine and industrial equipment.

The company, named Business of the Year at the 2019 Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards, operates two divisions – Integral e-Drive and Integral Powertrain – and employs more than 150 people at its new Milton Keynes Technical Centre and Emissions Centre.

Integral Powertrain celebrate after being named Business of the Year at the 2019 Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards.

