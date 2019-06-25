Electrical engineering firm adds spark to anniversary celebrations

AN ELECTRICAL engineering company has been celebrating its 60thanniversary at a party in its home town.

Bedford Mayor Dave Hodgson joined current and former employees, customers and suppliers at the Barns Hotel in the town to toast Wadys Electrical & Mechanical Building Services’ milestone anniversary.

The company was founded in 1959 by John Wady. His son Doug has been managing director since 1997.

“We are proud of our Bedford heritage and our great staff, many of whom live in Bedfordshire,” he said. “A lot has changed over 60 years but one thing that has remained the same is our quality and trying our very best to keep our customers happy.”

Wadys works mainly in the construction industry and has carried out many electrical and mechanical installations on high profile buildings in the area, including Bedford Police HQ, schools such as Mark Rutherford, Bedford Girls School and the new Cotton End Forest School.