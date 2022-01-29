‘Effective hybrid working takes time and commitment’

HYBRID working was being adopted by many mid- sized firms even before the pandemic, new research by professional services firm Grant Thornton has revealed.

Some businesses are still facing challenges in implementing working patterns mixing office and home working but the approach has become the most common working practice, with 92% of businesses in the East Midlands that responded to the survey in early December working this way.

However, 15% said that they were not yet finding it to be effective. The research identified that the main working style challenges for those respondents adopting a hybrid working approach, are:

Managing the work of more junior staff (46%);

Loss of culture (46%);

Mental wellbeing (37%);

The provision of training remotely (37%);

Having efficient technology (37%).

Hybrid and remote working, as well as the issues it can create, look set to remain the norm for many businesses.

Sue Knight, partner and practice leader at Grant Thornton in the Midlands, said: “Since the pandemic started, many of us have seen a significant shift in our working patterns, with remote and hybrid working becoming the de facto norm.

“There have been a lot of benefits that have come with this change for both companies and their employees, such as saving costs on reduced office space and achieving a better work-life balance. However, this transition has not been easy and there have been a number of challenges to overcome – challenges that many are still trying to find the answer to.

“Making hybrid working effective takes time and commitment and right now every business is on the same learning curve, trying to find out how to make their people continue to feel connected and supported, wherever they are working.

“Businesses need to stay agile and open to evolving in order to ensure that hybrid working operates as effectively as possible for them, which could take the form of investing in new technology or finding new ways to train, organise and coordinate teams.”