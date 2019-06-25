Early risers raise thousands for Macmillan at Runway Race

A TOTAL 200 runners were up before dawn to take part in London Luton Airport’s largest ever Runway Race during the Summer Solstice.

They were raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support, the airport’s charity partner for 2018/19. The event has raised around £4,000 for the charity.

The charity event, now in its third year, allows runners of all abilities to run the full length of the runway, (1.3 miles or 2.2km) and back while it is closed to flights between 4.30 and 5.30am.

Runners came from all over the region to take part in the summer solstice run, including members of the Redway Runners from Milton Keynes, Stevenage Striders and Dunstable Road Runners.

The airport’s operations director Neil Thompson, who took part in the race, said: “This is our third and biggest runway race so far and what better way to mark the summer solstice, than seeing the sunrise over the airport. The atmosphere was amazing and it was great to see so many airport staff and local runners enjoying this unique event while raising money to support the excellent work of Macmillan Cancer Support in our local area.”

Macmillan’s executive director of cancer support operations John said: “Events like this are vital for raising our profile as a local charity and supporting the work we do. The money raised from our partnership with London Luton Airport will go towards our Bedfordshire Macmillan Grants programme which will help reduce the financial impact of a cancer diagnosis and allow people with the disease to live life as fully as they can.”