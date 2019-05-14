Dragon Boat Festival: there’s still time to join the line-up

A TOTAL 24 teams have already signed up to take part in this year’s Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival in aid of MacIntyre. And there’s still plenty of time to get a team together and join them on the start line.

The Festival, supported by Business MK and MKFM, takes place at Willen Lake on June 23 and is one of the highlights of the regional events calendar.

The Dragon Boat Festival attracts a complete mix of new and returning crews and all with the same aim in mind – to enjoy a fabulous day out with colleagues and friends and make a difference in their community.

EDW Technology has been entering teams into the Festival since 2012 and chief executive Simon Miles says that, as the company grows, the competition for places increases every year,

“Now that we are a bigger organisation with many more staff, the demand for rowing places is very competitive. Since acquiring TEAM Energy in 2017, last year was the first time we had a combined team from EDW and TEAM. It turned out to be a fabulous way for us all to socialise and integrate.

“We also revel in the friendly competition that brings businesses in Milton Keynes together. It’s a fun day out for all – both paddlers and supporters cheering from the side”.

EDW is one of several entrants opting for the enhanced Gold entry package which includes the profile and fundraising benefits of the company’s logo on each side of a dragon boat as well as a significant donation to MacIntyre.

Other Gold entrants include Collins Aerospace, Home & Legacy, L&Q, Little Star Media, Pertemps Medical, Samuel & Co Trading, The Paterson Group and two teams from SMC Pneumatics.

To take part in the dragon boat racing and raise money for MacIntyre, no previous experience is required – just plenty of team spirit and enthusiasm. The dragon boats, qualified helms and all racing equipment are provided and each crew is guaranteed a minimum of three races. There will also be a variety of bankside entertainment to enjoy such as funfair rides, children’s activities and food stalls.

MacIntyre is looking forward to supporting and promoting the fundraising activities of the competing teams. As well as raising vital funds to support its work with over 1,200 children, young people and adults who have a learning disability or autism, the Dragon Boat Festival provides the charity with an opportunity to raise its profile within the corporate sector and wider community.

The top fundraisers for MacIntyre will win the Charity trophy plus a special prize meal, sponsored by Merinvest, at highly rated Melis Restaurant in Central Milton Keynes.

“Last year’s event was amazing and we’re really looking forward to doing it all again,” says MacIntyre’s head of fundraising Claire Kennedy. “Every penny raised will be used to benefit people in the Milton Keynes area. The funds raised will support our sports projects which aim to make sport equally accessible for people with a learning disability and other complex needs who want to participate.”

For further information and an entry form visit: www.dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/miltonkeynes or call Gable Events on 01780 470718. For information about MacIntyre, visit www.macintyrecharity.org or call 01908 230100.