Dragon Boat Festival hails its 2019 champions (and every crew competing)

CELEBRATING on dry land are the winners of this year’s Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival.

High temperatures drew large crowds to Willen Lake to cheer on the competitors representing businesses and organisations from across the city.

And they roared home this year’s winning crew: Return of the Mack-rels, representing Little Star Media.

Each team was raising money for the festival’s official charity MacIntyre.

“MacIntyre is proud to be the official charity once again for the 2019 Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival,” says the charity’s head of fundraising Claire Kennedy. “It has been great to meet so many of the teams over the past few months – thank you for supporting MacIntyre with your fundraising.

“Every penny raised at this event will be used to benefit people in the Milton Keynes area”.

RESULTS

Champions:

1st Return of the Mack-rels (Little Star Media) – 66.39

2nd Brinklow Barbarians (Kuehne + Nagel) – 66.85

3rd SMC Samurai (SMC Pneumatics) – 67.00

4th NDC Marvels (Kuehne + Nagel) – 67.17

5th Row Hard or Row Home (Samuel & Co Trading Ltd) – 68.70

Mixed Crew Champions:

1st Return of the Mack-rels (Little Star Media)

2nd SMC Pneumatics (SMC Ninjas)

3rd The Horwood Horde (De Vere Horwood Estate)

Charity Champions:

Brinklow Barbarians (Kuehne + Nagel) who raised over £1,000 of a total of more than £11,200 raised so far for MacIntyre and won the prize meal at Melis Restaurant, sponsored by Merinvest.

Special mention also to Magna Marvels and NDC Marvels (also from Kuehne + Nagel), Paterson Paddlers (The Paterson Group) and Better Rowing Made Possible (IMS Evolve) for their super fundraising efforts

Best Dressed Crew:

Better Rowing Made Possible (IMS Evolve) dressed as Noah’s Ark

Highly commended – Row of Fire (Bridgman & Bridgman LLP)

Business MK is delighted to once again have been media partner to this year’s Milton Keynes Dragon Boat festival, along with MKFM. Festival organisers Gable Events described the media coverage as “superb”.

Gold crews

Collins Aerospace;

EDW Technology Ltd and Team (EAA Ltd);

Home and Legacy;

L&Q Saxon Reach;

Little Star Media;

Pertemps Medical;

Samuel & Co Trading Ltd;

SMC Pneumatics (two teams);

The Paterson Group.

Silver crews

Jungheinrich UK Ltd;

PJ Care .

The organiser also thank all the teams who raised sponsorship for MacIntyre and to all the festival’s supporters; Ruth’s Floral Design Studio; Touch Media; Melis Restaurant & Merinvest for providing the prize for the top fundraisers; the team at Willen Lake.