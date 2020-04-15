‘Don’t panic’: Community centre calls for support as lockdown puts future in doubt

AN AWARD-WINNING community centre is calling on residents and businesses to support its ‘Don’t Panic’ appeal to keep the building operational during the anticipated lockdown extension.

The board of trustees of The Old Bath House Community Centre in Wolverton is planning to continue its work locally with weekly food parcel deliveries. It has also launched a new online community web page and is preparing The Old Bath House for the return of local families, artists and entrepreneurs once the social restrictions are lifted.

Chair of trustees Chris Bridgman MBE called for donations to help the centre to emerge from the lockdown. He said: “Our operations rely on the building being alive with activity. Sadly, like many other venues, we are faced with an uncertain future. Please give what you can to support this appeal and help us to weather the storm.”

Local band Algae Magnet, led by artist and musician Timothy B Layden, have pledged all proceeds of their newly released album A Holiday Within to support the appeal.

Hear the album at https://algaemagnet.bandcamp.com/album/a-holiday-within

To pledge support, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/dont-panic-appeal or visit www.oldbathhouse.org to learn more about how the centre is supporting people through the pandemic crisis.

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk