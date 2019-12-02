Don’t disappear into a black hole…

Social media tips

By NICOLE BILAM of Wild Bird Marketing

Dedicate the time… When it comes to social media for your business, it’s important that you engage with your audience. Spend 20 minutes a day commenting, liking and getting involved (set an alarm so you don’t disappear into a social media black hole).

Do your research… Once you have found your target audience, research what they are into so you can reach them more effectively. This could include using the right hashtags for your business.

Advertising… If you want to advertise your business on any social media platform, create a targeted campaign that will reach the heart of your target audience. Try to avoid boosting ‘regular’ posts.

Insights… Use the insights on each platform to understand what is working and what isn’t. It is a good idea to take a snapshot of your insights regularly so you can adapt your strategy.

Content… Is King! Good photos, graphics and videos all resonate with your audience. Canva is a great tool for creating graphics. We would also suggest working with a professional photographer/videographer to bring your brand, people and business to life.

For more info on how social media can benefit your business, contact Nicole at www.wildbirdmarketing.co.uk