‘Doing all we can to support local community and the national effort’

WITH passenger traffic nearing zero and almost 70% of the workforce no longer involved in the day to day running of the airport, London Luton Airport and its teams are focused on supporting the community and making best use of its facilities.

A minimum level of staffing is required to continue essential operations. However, some of the airport’s medically trained firefighters will be redeployed with the East of England Ambulance Service to assist them with their duties.

The airport, supported by its shareholders AENA and AMP Capital, has also created an online volunteer hub with the target of providing at least 100 volunteers to 18 local charities and organisations, including Achieving Together, one of the UK’s leading providers of support for people with learning disabilities and autism.

London Luton has also registered its equipment and facilities for central government, local authorities and health services to use, as well as offering use of the airport’s car parks for a coronavirus testing site if required.

The airport remains open for repatriation, medical and military flights, as well as cargo flights, ensuring the delivery of vital supplies including medical equipment.

Alberto Martin, London Luton’s chief executive.

London Luton chief executive Alberto Martin said: “The desire from our teams and partners to support those in greatest need during these extraordinary times fills me with admiration for our people and wider airport community.

“With their backing and the support of our shareholders, we will do all we can to support both our local community, and the wider national effort in tackling the pandemic.”

All of these measures build on the support already offered by the airport to the Luton community, including working with the airport’s restaurants to donate food items to local homeless charities.