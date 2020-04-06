Directors group launches support hub for business leaders

A RANGE of initiatives to help business leaders across the East of England throughout the coronavirus pandemic has been unveiled by the Institute of Directors’ regional branch.

One of the key initiatives is the launch of the IoD Coronavirus Support Hub which provides members with advice on accessing government support, IAS guidance on relevant issues such as remote working and other materials such as mental wellbeing resources.

Simone Robinson, the IoD’s East of England regional director, said: “During these challenging times, we have a commitment to our members to provide them with all the help and resources that they could possibly need. We are working as close to real-time as we can to get concise, timely information and support to our members.”

The IoD’s information and advisory service acts as a helpline covering UK and European law and UK tax. The service provides business information, advice for directors and provides a channel through which to talk through ideas to drive business forward after the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are also hosting a series of expert-led online learning events and virtual lunches where members can continue to connect with one another and discuss any challenges, ideas or simply to have a chat,” said Ms Robinson.

“We hope that introducing this pool of additional online resources will help professionals and businesses navigate their way through these uncertain times.”

The IoD East of England is surveying members so that comments and concerns regarding the impact of coronavirus upon businesses can be heard and relayed direct to government representatives through its policy team.

The IoD policy team is lobbying the government to underwrite a percentage of wages in the most affected sectors, to introduce an immediate three-month suspension for all forms of taxes and to introduce a percentage income guarantee for the self-employed.

It has already been successful in lobbying the government to reduce the Bank of England interest rate and to delay IR35 changes to help the self-employed.

The IoD supports, represents and sets standards for business leaders nationwide. For more information, visit www.iod.com/east