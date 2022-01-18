Digital specialist joins expanding marketing group Qoob

A DIGITAL marketing agency that has been operating for almost 30 years in Northamptonshire is the latest acquisition for marketing group Qoob Limited.

SilverDisc, founded by managing director Alan Perkins in 1993, joins Square Media, a Corby-based agency, and ecommerce software and app developer Geexe in the Qoob stable.

The deal will see SilverDisc, Square Media and Geexe join forces on projects and enable the companies to expand their services to their respective clients, whilst maintaining their separate brand identities.

Mr Perkins and Matthew Rigby-White, his counterpart at Square Media, have already worked together on a number of projects. Working together in Qoob simply formalises the business relationship and mutual benefits to respective clients, they say.

Alan Perkins left and Matthew Rigby White celebrate the new acquisition

The Qoob group now has a total 30 staff and will operate from a head office in Corby with satellite offices in Kettering, Northampton and London.

Clients will benefit from the additional skill sets each company provides including:

Design and branding;

Website design, development, and hosting;

Programming and software development;

Search Engine Optimisation and Pay Per Click management;

Social media and content marketing;

Email marketing and campaign management.

Mr Rigby White said: “We are so excited to welcome SilverDisc to the Qoob group of companies. Bringing the teams together will effectively make us one of the largest marketing agencies in the Midlands and will enable us to offer our clients the full marketing mix – from the more creative elements like graphic design and website development right through to the more technical aspects of marketing like SEO, Pay Per Click advertising and digital marketing systems.”

Mr Perkins added: “After almost 30 years of running SilverDisc and building it into the leading search and performance agency that it is, I am looking forward to joining Square Media and Geexe as part of Qoob where our combined skillsets will help deliver a powerful, complete digital marketing solution to our clients and partners over the years to come.”

He will remain as managing director of Silverdisc within the new set-up.

Mr Rigby White said: “SilverDisc joining Square Media and Geexe in Qoob marks the start of a new chapter and journey for all of us just as we move into 2022, which is hugely exciting. The three companies all complement each other so well and it will be our respective clients who benefit the most from them all coming together in this way.”

Find out more at silverdisc.co.uk or squaremedia.solutions.