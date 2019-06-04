Digital forensics specialist sold to UK’s market leader

A DIGITAL forensics specialist that works with law enforcement, defence, government and big business has new owners.

CCL Group, the UK’s leading provider of digital forensics, data analytics and cyber security services, has acquired Milton Keynes-based Evidence Talks.

The company has earned a global reputation with law enforcement and the military with its specialist triage solution SPEKTOR, used in major operations to gather data and provide actionable intelligence for fast moving investigations.

CCL Group chief executive Andrew Archibald said: “The addition of Evidence Talks strengthens our overall presence in the digital forensics market with unique products and tools that have a significant impact on the success of complex investigations around the world.”

The acquisition of Evidence Talks, founded by Andrew and Elizabeth Sheldon pictured and based at Fox Milne, is part of CCL’s strategy to continually innovate and develop world-class digital forensics to UK and international organisations.

Evidence Talks’ unique forensic technology and hardware further strengthens the depth and range of services for which major organisations have come to rely on CCL Group, Mr Archibald added.

Founded in 1993, Evidence Talks has built a team of security-cleared forensic analysts, trainers, digital artists and software developers to create innovative forensic technologies, training and tools. Its work is recognised as important in the fight against cybercrime.

Co-founder and chairman Elizabeth Sheldon said: “As one of the leading digital forensics providers globally, we are confident that CCL Group is the right partner to join forces with to build on what we have achieved so far and plan the next stage of our journey.

“CCL Group shares our passion and deep understanding of digital forensics and the markets in which we operate and we look forward to bringing new innovation and industry leading solutions to our customers and partners.”