Development site for 120 homes goes up for sale

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk

A GREEN FIELD site with planning permission for 120 homes is up for sale.

The 8.72-acre Wavendon Lodge site is being sold on behalf of the landowner and is at the eastern end of the Milton Keynes strategic land allocation, currently being developed.

The proposed development for up to 120 dwellings – a mix of houses and apartmets with 30% affordable housing – with play space and landscaping, will have access from the newly constructed spine road, neighbouring the Eagle’s Rest development opposite Magna Park.

The plans include a small neighbourhood centre and a primary school.

The site is being marketed by commercial property agents Kirkby Diamond. Andrew Wright, head of planning and development, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to acquire a very well located residential development site on the edge of the urban area, with excellent connectivity and good access to local services.”

When complete, the SLA will provide up to 2,500 new homes, three new schools, retail and neighbourhood centres, play areas and extensive areas of public open space,” he added.

“The Prime Minister has urged us to ‘build, build, build’, announcing radical reforms to our planning system and making it easier to deliver better homes where people want to live. We are sure that this site will attract significant interest from housebuilders.”