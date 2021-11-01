Developers secure recycling contract for new community hub

A NEW development of more than 5,000 homes being built north of Houghton Regis has appointed waste management and recycling specialist Cawleys to manage the waste produced by the community hub at the heart of the development.

The arrangement will mean that the majority of the waste produced at The Farmstead, the community hub of the Linmere development, will either be recycled or converted into energy. This includes the recycling of coffee grounds from the new cafe into logs for wood-burning stoves.

Cawleys’ processing site handles up to 1,200 tonnes of waste a day. The waste management service will collect from all areas of the Farmstead – the community hall, the café, and other retailers, along with the bins near the children’s play area.Household waste will be dealt with separately via the usual council recycling service.

“Being chosen as Linmere’s recycling partner is a huge honour,” said Cawleys customer services director Anna Cawley. “Being part of this new community from the very start means we can help the development grow in a sustainable way by ensuring all the waste generated from the new Farmstead hub is recycled to its maximum capacity.

“Our state-of-the-art materials recycling facility is at the very heart of our ethos of ensuring waste is put to good use and the fact that we are local and waste miles can be kept to a minimum is another bonus.”

Anna Cawley

Around a third of Linmere’s 650 acres will not be developed, with 90 acres of this being formal public open space. The rest will be managed land, allowing natural habitats to thrive

The first residents have already moved into Linmere. In total around 5,150 homes will be built over the next 15 years by the Houghton Regis Management Company, a consortium comprising master planners Lands Improvement, Aviva Investors and the Diocese of St Albans.

The community will also have two brand new state of the art primary schools and an extension to Houghton Regis’ existing Thornhill Primary school. A ten-form secondary school will open in September next year.

Linmere development director Nigel Reid said: “Obviously we want to minimise our burden on the planet when it comes to waste, which is why we chose to work with a local partner such as Cawleys.

“We will be providing dedicated receptacles to enable users to sort recyclable materials from waste which has to go to landfill and will make it as easy as possible for everyone to do the right thing.

“This approach fits in with our wider Linmere ethos of enjoying the natural environment.”