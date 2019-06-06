Developer seeks new opportunities as trade park welcomes final tenant

DEVELOPER and asset manager Chancerygate has secured the final lettings of units at its Milton Keynes Trade Park in Bletchley.

Wireless and telecommunications project consultants Parker Beaumont has signed a lease on the last available unit at the site on the denbigh industrial estate.

The company joins other tenants including automotive e-motor engineers Integral Powertrain, beauty supplier Izabelle Hammon and avocado dip manufacturer Holy Moly Dips.

The lettings mean that phase two of the park is now complete.

Bletchley-based industrial developer and asset manager Chancerygate is celebrating fully letting all 15 units at the second and final phase of its Milton Keynes Trade Park. Totalling more than 46,000 sq ft, it houses new industrial and warehouse units ranging from 1,900 sq ft to 4,400 sq ft. The whole scheme totals 135,000 sq ft across 43 units.

Phase two has been fully let in less than 12 months since it was completed and was already 55 per cent pre-let before it was officially opened in March last year. Now Chancerygate is assessing new development oopportunties, said asset manager George Jerram

“The local market for high-quality industrial and warehousing space is very buoyant. Having high-quality schemes like ours located in Milton Keynes is boosting the local economy, creating new business and employment opportunities and attracting further investment.

“We are now actively seeking other strategically located sites in and around Buckinghamshire. With our excellent track record for building successful speculative industrial schemes, we are confident of bringing more development to the region in future.”

Chancerygate is the UK’s largest multi-unit industrial property development and asset management company and the only one operating nationwide. Its asset management team currently manages £220 million of assets across 4.9 million sq ft of commercial space in more than 350 units.