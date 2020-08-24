Developer secures agreement to buy golf course for £500m garden village

PLANS are being developed for a £500 million ‘garden village’ on the Cainhoe Wood Golf Club site near Shefford.

Land development specialist Terra Strategic and housebuilder Hayfield have entered into a hybrid agreement to promote and part-purchase the 307-acre site at Beadlow.

The site currently accommodates two 18-hole golf courses and club facilities. The plans propose to regenerate and redevelop the site, including enhancing a 18-hole championship course, new practice and training facilities and a state-of-the-art clubhouse with a bar, restaurant and gym.

Hotelier and hospitality group Firoka, which owns the golf club, will retain and continue to run the enhanced facility.

Terra Strategic managing director James O’Shea said: “This is a once in a generation opportunity to create a stunning new garden village fit for the future within this highly desirable area of Central Bedfordshire. Since the easing of the Covid-19 lockdown, the demand for high quality housing here has rocketed, due to the enviable transport links and quality of life the area offers.”

The Beaufort Park plans also include a primary school, a neighbourhood centre with a GP surgery, a range of restaurants, retail and food amenities, office and employment space.

Of the 1,600 homes proposed, up to 400 will be delivered by luxury housebuilder Hayfield and 480 will be designated for affordable housing. There are plans for a 60-bed extra care facility, with the land for the remaining 660 plots to be promoted for sale on the open market.

Mr O’Shea said: “With the Draft Local Plan for Central Bedfordshire currently under review, we are working with the council and all stakeholders to promote this exciting opportunity for the local area.

“The plans for Beaufort Park reflect the Local Plan’s emphasis on delivering new infrastructure and maximising the benefits of development in order to create a highly sustainable new community. It would be beneficial to the whole region to see these £500m plans come to fruition.”

Terra has estimated that more than £30 million of Section 106 contributions would be provided for a mixed-use development of this scale, with the majority being designated for education and highways improvements.

The intended 1,600 new homes could also deliver nearly £7 million in New Homes bonus payments to the council and around £1.8 million in council tax receipts annually.