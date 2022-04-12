Developer joins businesses backing Bedford River Festival

COMMERCIAL and residential developer Gallagher Developments is the newest sponsor of this year’s Bedford River Festival.

The firm has been behind many sites of significant scale in and around Bedford and is to sponsor areas of the River Festival including the Embankment Stage, the funfair, the activities at Castle Mound and Riverside Square, the car parks including the Park & Ride for the weekend, along with the festival programme and website, and the Mayor’s civic reception.

The River Festival takes place on July 23-24 after a two-year hIatus due to the pandemic. Bedford Mayor Dave Hodgson pictured right said: “It is great to welcome Gallagher Developments as a sponsor of this year’s River Festival.

“The River Festival is one of the largest outdoor events of its kind in the UK, with thousands of visitors over this one weekend in July. Its organisation is a big undertaking and it is great to have sponsors on board, enabling us to bring this to our riverside and town.”

Gallagher developments’ founder and former chairman Sir Tony Gallagher said, “We are pleased to be able to support the delivery of Bedford’s River Festival this year. It is great to see such a fantastic event return and we are sure it will be an even bigger and better event than before, with a fantastic weekend of festivities for the whole family to enjoy.

“The council has worked tirelessly in recent years to secure and deliver significant investment in the town centre and its surroundings. The river festival provides a great opportunity for the families of Bedford Borough to come together in the enhanced public realm.”

Hospitality, brand promotion and teambuilding opportunities are still available at the River Festival, the council says. Find out more at https://riverfestival.bedford.gov.uk/