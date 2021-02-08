Developer hands over city centre building to be a mass vaccination centre

THE OWNERS of a landmark city centre building in Milton Keynes have allocated the site as a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

NHS staff are preparing to begin vaccinations at Saxon Court in Avebury Boulevard after mixed-use developer First Base and investor Patron Capital agreed to support the council and the NHS offered the building as a vaccination centre.

First Base’s director of partnerships Olaide Oboh said: “We are proud to be supporting Milton Keynes Council and the NHS as they undertake this significant and important task. Saxon Court sits at the heart of Milton Keynes and we are pleased that the building will be part of the city’s recovery and renewal.”

Inside Saxon Court

Milton Keynes Council leader Pete Marland added: “In Milton Keynes we already work very closely with our health partners so there was no doubt about offering Saxon Court as a venue for a mass vaccination centre.

“We want to get as many local people vaccinated as quickly as possible. NHS staff are doing an incredible job rolling out the largest vaccination programme in history and we are proud to be able to accelerate this and protect more residents. This is a big step forward.”

First Base and Patron Capital acquired the former council building in October last year. Throughout the pandemic, Saxon Court has already supported some of the most vulnerable people in Milton Keynes, delivering thousands of food and essential supplies via the MK Food Bank Xtra.

Cllr Marland said: “Lots of staff have been working behind the scenes to make this happen in relatively a short space of time. I would like to thank them and also thank First Base for being so flexible over arrangements.”

