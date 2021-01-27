Developer begins construction of new logistics park at Leighton Buzzard

CONSTRUCTION is set to begin on a major new industrial site in Leighton Buzzard.

Central Bedfordshire Council has given the green light to commercial real estate investor and developer Firethorn Trust’s plans for Ascent Logistics Park.

Firethorn acquired the 24.5-acre scheme with outline planning permission from Pears Property in March 2020. Central Bedfordshire councillors have approved its reserved matters application, which set out details for the development’s appearance and layout.

The planning approval coincides with Firethorn’s acquisition of an additional acre of land, taking the total size of Ascent Logistics Park to 25.5-acres.

Work on site will begin in the coming weeks, with the first units due to be delivered in Q3 2021.

Firethorn Trust partner Chris Webb said: “Firethorn has big ambitions for 2021 so we are excited to be able to start the year with this key step in bringing Ascent to life.

“Covid-19 has accelerated e-commerce growth but this has exposed a real shortage for modern, high-quality mid-box warehousing that is able to effectively meet increasing occupier demand.

…………

Advertisement

…………

“The development of Ascent Logistics Park not only responds to this urgent need, but will also look to attract significant interest from occupiers, bring economic benefits to the region and enhance connectivity within the UK industrial network.”

The speculative scheme consists of eight grade-A units ranging from 12,000 sq ft to 130,000 sq ft. Plans for the highly specified design include enhanced landscaping, renewable power generation, dedicated cycle and pedestrian paths and modern welfare facilities, which look to promote a sustainable and healthy working lifestyle.

Ascent Logistics Park is being marketed by agents Brasier Freeth and Knight Frank.

…………