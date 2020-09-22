Cyclists go the extra mile in fundraising challenge for hospices

CYCLISTS of all abilities will be on their bikes this weekend (September 25-27) to take part in the Extra Mile 20:20 Virtual Challenge.

The event is raising money funds for Willen Hospice and Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Bedford.

Extra Mile Challenges is a voluntary organisation which holds sponsored events to help raise vital funds for local charities. The team has organised an annual three-day cycling challenge through Europe every year since 2003 but, due to Covid-19, have adapted their event for this year.

Extra Mile is challenging cyclists to clock up as many miles as possible over three days.

Preston Ayres, trustee and committee member of Extra Mile Challenges, said: “We and our regular Challengers are disappointed that we cannot do our usual sponsored cycling event through France this September but we know it has been a difficult year for charities so cancelling was never an option.

“Instead, we have decided to hold a virtual challenge and even though it is not Europe, there are beautiful cycling routes all over the UK and that is what is great about a virtual challenge – it can be done anywhere.

“We hope lots of people will sign up to take part and support both Willen Hospice and Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.”

It does not matter if it is 20 miles or 200 miles – it is the taking part that counts and Extra Mile will donate a further £20 to the Hospices for every sign up, he added.

Willen Hospice Challenges fundraiser Dawn Clark said: “We really appreciate Extra Mile Challenges adapting this year’s event rather than cancelling it. Their support is always appreciated but you could argue that it has never been more important than it is now.

“I hope lots of cyclists will want to make the most of the warm weather while it lasts, and get out on their bikes for a fantastic cause.”

To take part, visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/extramile or head straight to the entry page onhttps://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-portal/userSignIn