Cycling retailer backs mental health charities

FOUR mental health charities have been chosen as the charities of the year by a leading cycle retailer.

Rutland Cycling, which has a store in Central Milton Keynes, has included Mind BLMK on the list of those charities to benefit from fundraising, volunteer support and raising awareness of the work the local Mind charities offer the local communities in Rutland’s 14 store locations.

Chief executive Karen Archer said: “As a family-owned business with over 40 years under our belts, it is still important to us to retain our family business ethos, with our teams, customers and the local communities, at the heart of the business.”

Mind BLMK has supported more than 4,000 people with mental health problems each year across Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes. Like Rutland Cycling, it has operated for more than 40 years and provides community-based peer support groups, counselling, crisis support, activity and wellbeing groups, workshops and training, specific support and 1:1 mentoring.

Mind BLMK’s fundraising and communications manager Hayley Mattacks said: “Mind BLMK is an independent local charity, which relies upon the support of the community and we are delighted to have the support from Rutland Cycling during 2021 to help raise awareness of the services we provide to the community and to help our fundraising efforts.”

Rutland Cycling is also supporting Northamptonshire Mind, Nottinghamshire Mind and CPSL Mind, which covers Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire.

Ms Archer said: “We are delighted to be supporting four local Mind charities in our store areas during 2021 and look forward to working closely with them to help with fundraising, events and to raise awareness of the services and support they offer within the communities.

“Cycling is the perfect way to fit exercise into your daily routine to help manage stress and anxiety. The challenging times we all continue to face have highlighted the importance of mental health well-being and Rutland Cycling looks forward to the opportunities our relationship with the local Mind charities will bring over the next 12 months.”

…………