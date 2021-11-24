Cycle store gears up for recycling partnership

CYCLING meets recycling as bicycle retailer AJ Cycles joins forces with waste management specialist Cawleys.

The two organisations have agreed a partnership deal whereby Cawleys’ expertise will enable AJ Cycles to maximise its recycling of waste from its store at Rushden Lakes.

The retailer uses high volumes of cardboard packaging and is keen for as much as possible to be recycled. Cawleys is emptying the card bins at the store and taking it to its recycling facility where it is graded, baled, and sent to a paper mill to be pulped and made into new paper.

Store manager Paul Scanes said: “Minimising our impact on the planet is extremely important to us. Unsurprisingly we are huge advocates of anything that supports the environment. Cycling is a carbon neutral way to travel and encourages people to get out and about in nature and appreciate all that our planet has to offer.

“Working with Cawleys allows us to compliment this ethos by ensuring that the waste from our outlet is put to good use and recycled into second-life products.”

Cawleys head of customer services Anna Cawley said: “As an independent family run business, we care about our local community around us. We are so excited to be helping a fellow family run organisation improving their environmental foundations.

“Recycling is crucial and we are happy to be helping AJ Cycles in achieving their environmental goals”.