CRM specialist prepares for night at national awards

STAFF at a technology company in Milton Keynes are celebrating after the business was shortlisted in a national innovation awards competition.

PragmatiQ Solutions have been shortlisted as Cloud Services Provider of the Year at the national CRN Channel Awards 2020.

Now in its 27th year, the awards recognise the latest technology innovations and advances in the UK tech channel. They highlight the ingenuity and exceptional achievements of the UK channel industry over the past 12 months.

PragmatiQ Solutions designs and develops bespoke customer relationship man agement solutions. Managing director Stuart Goldwater said: “Being nominated for this award is testament to everyone in the company and the great work they do. We are delighted to have been shortlisted and are looking forward to the live broadcast of the awards ceremony.”

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on November 12 via live broadcast.