Creative agency rebrands after £280k finance package

A FULL-SERVICE creative agency in Luton is targeting 20% revenue growth following an office expansion and a brand overhaul.



Treacle Factory, formerly known as JNB Publishing, has used a £280,000 funding package from NatWest to finance its new premises in Imperial Court. The site is double the size of its former headquarters on Reginald Street in Luton.



The 2,000 sq ft office will enable the agency to expand the team from seven staff to nine, with capacity for up to 12 employees. The extra space will also accommodate large printing equipment as the firm invests in new machinery for its production department.



Treacle Factory has been operating as JNB Publishing for 20 years and provides a range of services including print, design, advertising and merchandising. It specialises in working with clients in the leisure, hospitality and retail sectors, and works with clients including Arsenal FC, Hilton Hotels, Vauxhall, Arriva and London Luton Airport.

“We have been in this industry for 20 years and the business has changed and grown a lot in that time,” said director Ian Abrahams. “We did not feel the old branding or premises were a good representation of how we have evolved as a business, so we took the decision to undergo a refresh.”



The company has enjoyed year-on-year growth of 20% in the past few years, he added. To maintain that growth, the owners decided to undertake a brand repositioning to reflect the changing marketing and advertising sector.



“Our new office is a much more professional environment for our staff and we have got plenty of space to grow the team further, as well as invest in our equipment to ensure we are offering clients the best possible service,” said Mr Abrahams. “We have seen good growth over the last few years and we hope this new office and modernised branding will see us continue that upward trajectory moving forward.”



NatWest relationship manager Vanessa Newbegin said: “We have always had a great relationship with the team at Treacle Factory. They are ambitious and their experience has given them a solid reputation within the industry. We wish them the best of luck in their new premises.”