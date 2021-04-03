Covid Response Appeal passes £1m milestone

A YEAR after the first national lockdown, Milton Keynes Community Foundation has distributed £1 million to 124 local charities and community groups through its Covid-19 Response Appeal.

Donations came from businesses and individuals and the contributions enabled the Community Foundation to award vital funding to groups supporting the most vulnerable people, including the homeless, older people, those with disabilities, people with mental health issues and children living in poverty.

The fund was also started by a £50,000 donation from Milton Keynes Council.

Community Foundation chief executive Ian Revell said: “We are completely blown away by the support of our local community over the past year. Thanks to the generous donations of businesses and individuals, we have been able to ensure the most vulnerable people of Milton Keynes have been supported throughout the pandemic.”

Ian Revill

According to a recent survey, 93% of groups that received a grant from the Community Foundation were able to respond to the needs of the community more effectively. 95% said they had been able to provide better support as a result of the funding they received.

The money had enabled 71% of groups to provide new services to support even more local people.

Louisa Hobbs, operations manager at MK Food Bank, said: “The sudden onset of the pandemic meant there was a huge increase in demand for MK Food Bank’s emergency food support.

“Immediate, emergency funding from MK Community Foundation was a real lifeline. With initial food costs of up to £50,000 per month, we were able to meet that demand and get food to anyone who needed it.”

Testing and vaccination programmes and financial assistance have eased the chaos but the city is still feeling the financial impacts of the crisis, she added.

“Since the start of 2021, more people are contacting us for the first time for many reasons related directly or indirectly to COVID. Ongoing support from the Community Foundation ensures we always have enough food for anyone who needs it as well as funds for the essential costs to process, store and distribute the parcels.”

Mr Revill said: “I am so proud of the team for their incredible efforts to raise and distribute such a substantial amount of money so efficiently. I am thankful for the support of our trustees and vice presidents and I am inspired by the hard work and dedication of our local charities and groups.”

