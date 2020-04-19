COVID-19 test centre pilot opens for key workers

A DRIVE-THROUGH COVID-19 testing facility is launching today (Sunday) in Central Milton Keynes.

If the pilot scheme is a success, the fully operational site will allow NHS, carers and their family members to be tested for COVID-19 as part of the government’s plans to ramp up testing and protect health care workers.

The centre has been set up in the car park outside the former Toys R Us store on Grafton Street.

The move has been welcomed by the city’s two MPs. Iain Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South, said, “This will be an important additional facility to help monitor the spread of the disease and help us return to normal at the appropriate time.

“Our health care workers are rightly getting prioritised for testing to ensure their safety as they work to keep us safe on the frontline.”

The government has also announced an extended list of key workers who can tested for coronavirus. These include:

Police, fire and rescue services;

Local authority staff, including those working with vulnerable children, adults and victims of domestic abuse, and those working with the homeless and rough sleepers;

Defence, prisons and probation staff, and judiciary;

Frontline benefits workers.

“I’m really pleased to be able to confirm the opening of a drive through coronavirus testing facility in Milton Keynes,” said Milton Keynes North MP Ben Everitt. “We are making sure our wonderful health care workers who put their lives on the line for us every single day are absolutely priorities to get tested and this is making sure they are getting put first.

“I can’t thank NHS, social care workers and so many others in the health industry enough for all their hard work at such a difficult time and I’m pleased local workers here in MK will be able to benefit from extra testing.”