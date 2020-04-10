Countdown to the Great Willen Cake Off

THE TEAM at Willen Hospice is encouraging local people to get baking over the Easter holidays by taking part in their Great Willen Cake Off.

The virtual contest aims to raise vital funds for the charity while people are at home.

The Cake Off runs until Monday April 20 and to get everyone inspired, the charity has teamed up with local author and baking blogger Alix Carey from My Kitchen Drawer.

Alix is known for her colourful bakes and will be creating videos sharing recipes and handy tips, which will be posted on the Willen Hospice Facebook page.

To take part, visit the Willen Hospice website and register. There are two categories to choose from – Children and Adults (16+) – and each baker will need to take a photo and send three words describing their bake. The photo will then be uploaded to Facebook for public voting.

The bakes with the top three votes will then be judged by Alix, who will announce the lucky winner. All of the recipes will be included in an exclusive Willen Hospice e-book, sharing all of the fantastic recipes from the local community.

Willen Hospice is asking participants to set up an online sponsorship page to raise funds and support the Hospice during this difficult time. With all of their summer events postponed or cancelled, the Hospice are facing a huge fundraising gap, but they hope virtual events like this can soften the impact and also bring the community together.

The hospice’s challenges fundraiser Dawn Clark said: “Our Great Willen Cake off is a great opportunity to show off your baking skills or if you are a novice baker like me, learn new skills and at the same time and support Willen Hospice.

“I have followed Alix at My Kitchen Drawer for some time and her baking ideas have inspired me to pick up my wooden spoon and get involved.”

Alix Carey said: “I’m so excited to be working alongside Willen Hospice, on The Great Willen Cake Off. My love for baking naturally means this is close to my heart, however on this occasion it is much more important to me that this event will further recognise the incredible work that Willen Hospice do to help and care those in need.”

To find out more, visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/cakeoff