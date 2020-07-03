Council sets up Economic Recovery Taskforce to help business back to work

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk

A PUBLIC information campaign is being prepared to roll out as businesses in Milton Keynes finalise their plans to reopen safely.

Milton Keynes Council has set up an Economic Recovery Taskforce who are working on plans for the city under the banner Restart, Restore, Renew. It is part of a wider public information campaign to support business during the Covid-19 pandemic, put together after talks with business owners.

As a result, the council is:

Sharing a public information campaign Help MK Control COVID-19;

Contacting over 2,000 food, licensed and other businesses to give advice about reopening safely and dealing with unexpected risks;

Creating free to download material including guidance posters and floor stickers. Visit www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/restart-mk;

Setting up a High Street Helpline on 01908 254188 where business owners can call (Mon-Fri 9am- 5pm) for advice on reopening, managing any issues on the public highway and any licensing queries;

Council staff are visiting high street businesses that have already opened to check all is well.

Publicising businesses that are reopening on the council’s digital and social channels. Search #restartMK.

The council has already distributed more than £37 million to local businesses in government grant funding and reduced business rates to over 3,000 companies. The Restart, Restore, Renew campaign will feature in public places around Milton Keynes.

Council leader Cllr Pete Marland said: “This is just the start of the work of the Economic Task Force and the support we will be giving to local businesses and other groups as a council. Initially our focus was on sharing the short-term funding desperately needed by businesses suffering as a result of the pandemic. We now turn to restarting Milton Keynes safely and carefully.

“Businesses will be operating in a new commercial reality. Over the medium term that means looking at what help and advice we give and what the council’s priorities need to be to shore up Milton Keynes’ economic recovery and to best help local people who are struggling financially.

“We remain committed to Milton Keynes becoming one of the greenest and most sustainable cities around and we will also be looking at how we do that with renewed imagination.”