Council hails success of business school initiative

A NATIONAL business school has hailed held its most successful scheme to date in Milton Keynes after almost 300 budding entrepreneurs joined a specialist virtual training and development course.

The sessions, funded through Milton Keynes Council’s £2.25 million Economic Recovery Plan, connected aspiring business owners with training specialists from The Rebel Business School.

They delivered a range of free courses, including website building, online marketing and building confidence.

The council is funding another round of training which takes place on April 19-30. Milton Keynes residents can register for a fully funded place at https://events.popupbusinessschool.co.uk/MiltonKeynesApril2021.

Milton Keynes resident and recent course attendee Natasha Brathwaite, who has set up her own handmade chocolate business, was among those attending the course. “This was a perfect opportunity for me to find out what it takes to start a business, an opportunity to ask questions and learn in a safe space,” she said.

The courses are free and aimed at everyone with an interest in business. No experience is required and no need to have an oven-ready business plan. Sessions are led by successful entrepreneurs and professionals.

Milton Keynes Council’s cabinet member for economy and culture Cllr Carole Baume said: “It is fantastic to see that, in these challenging times, residents have stepped up with the enthusiasm and creativity to drive their ideas forward.

“The council is committed to supporting the local economy and I wish everyone who took part every success in the future.”

