BID welcomes decision to delay council’s bills to businesses

AROUND 500 businesses have received a major boost as Milton Keynes Council delays payment of Business Improvement District bills until August.

The bill which would have seen the average business in Central Milton Keynes pay around £2,500 in June, has been pushed back to help firms that have been affected by the lockdown restrictions.

BIDs are national schemes where businesses come together to agree proposals that improve a commercial area, such as extra cleaning or night-time security. Proposals should be additional to services provided by the local council and are funded by an annual levy.

The MyMiltonKeynes BID put forward proposals on how CMK could become an even better place to visit and do business. Most recently, the council and BID have been working together on a regeneration plan for the city centre and stepping up efforts to tackle rough sleeping.

As businesses in Milton Keynes begin to think about opening their doors again, the council says it will continue to support MyMiltonKeynes BID as it helps organisations navigate through these challenging times.

Pete Marland, leader of Milton Keynes Council.

The council is sharing £40 million of government grants with businesses across the borough so they can continue to operate and recover faster to protect jobs, and some sectors have been given a 12-month business rates holiday.

Coucnil leader Cllr Pete Marland said: “This is one of many ways we have been helping to support businesses and protect jobs through the pandemic. We are speaking to businesses every day, setting out the help and guidance available so they’re ready to reopen as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Melanie Beck, chief executive of MyMiltonKeynes BID.

Melanie Beck, chief executive of MyMiltonKeynes BID, said: “We are delighted that Milton Keynes Council has recognised the importance of the MyMiltonKeynes BID by enabling the deferred payment of the BID bills.

“This additional support for businesses across CMK will be hugely important as businesses wrestle with creating a safe environment and financial stability.”

If any business in MK needs support with payment of their business rates or BID bill, contact nndr@milton-keynes.gov.uk.