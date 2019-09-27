Council awards energy improvement contracts in zero carbon campaign

THE PREFERRED bidder for two significant contracts with Milton Keynes Council has been named.

Energy and services group ENGIE will deliver a range of energy improvements and carbon reduction initiatives to the council’s land and built assets through the national Re:fit Energy Performance Contract framework.

The Re:fit framework, co-owned and managed by local partnerships and the Greater London Authority allows public sector bodies to achieve guaranteed financial benefits through energy efficiency and generation projects.

The company will begin buildings and deliver energy-saving projects under an Energy Performance Guarantee. The first phase of the Re:fit project is expected to attract an initial capital investment and ENGIE will begin by by assessing several council-owned sheltered housing properties and other premises.

It is expected that further phases of the project could attract further investment in excess of £50 million, likely to involve large-scale renewable energy and storage projects linked todelivery of the council’s strategic development plans.

ENGIE has also been appointed to provide facilities management services in a 7+3 year contract. Procured through the ESPO public sector-owned professional buying framework, ENGIE will deliver a portfolio of building maintenance, cleaning, security and helpdesk services.

Milton Keynes Council is working to become carbon neutral by 2030 and carbon negative by 2050, which the contracts with ENGIE will help to achieve. Council leader Pete Marland said: “We want MK to be the world’s first post-carbon city, and how we manage our own assets is an important step towards this goal.

“ENGIE demonstrated a clear understanding of our ambitious targets for carbon reduction and the same commitment to delivering a significant impact through their work.”

ENGIE has a long track record in providing facilities management and energy efficiency services to public sector clients. It is due to begin works on both Milton Keynes contracts later this year.

Its divisional chief operating officer Sam Hockman said: “As a business, we are deeply committed to making the journey to zero carbon happen. It is great to partner with a customer like Milton Keynes Council, who share the vision of a post-carbon society.

“We cannot wait to provide our energy and asset management expertise in support of the council’s ambitions.”