Council adds £10k to FSB membership pot for small firms

LOCAL firms are gaining access to free legal, tax and employment support through the Federation of Small Businesses thanks to a further £10,000 investment by Milton Keynes Council.

As part of its £2.25 million support package to help businesses respond to challenges presented by Covid-19, the council has already fully funded a year’s membership of the Federation of Small Businesses for more than 100 local firms.

The council initially invested £20,000, which brings its total funding to the FSB to £30,000 since the start of the pandemic.

The FSB is not-for-profit organisation with a long history in helping small businesses. Its members have access to a package of support services, including legal and HR advice, as well as local networking groups and business banking.

Businesses in Milton Keynes with fewer than 250 employees are eligible to join the FSB and are encouraged to apply for support at a time they need it most.

Cabinet member for finance and resources Cllr Rob Middleton said: “The pandemic is presenting unprecedent challenges for our local businesses and this free support could prove vital.

“I would particularly encourage smaller companies to apply, whether they have just started out or they are established firms that have been struggling and need help.”

FSB membership advisor Charlie Smith said: “I have personally been a local business owner and member of the FSB for 27 years. The FSB has provided me with unlimited help, support and advice in all my business activities during this period.

“The continued initiative and joint partnership with Milton Keynes Council and the FSB, highlights how much MK Council value their local small business community.”

Businesses interested in taking up the offer should contact membership advisor, Charles Smith on Charles.Smith@fsb.org.uk or 07801 333480.

