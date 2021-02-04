Cosworth agrees deal to acquire battery and dynamics specialist

GLOBAL technology business Cosworth and UK-based Delta have agreed a deal that paves the way for Cosworth to fully acquire the Silverstone Park-based developer of battery and vehicle dynamics control systems.

The acquisition will enhance Cosworth’s focus on delivering propulsion, electronics and software solutions for the automotive, aerospace and marine sectors. Delta’s battery systems, in particular, align with Cosworth’s roadmap for hybridisation and electrification.

The move will enable the business to meet the needs of its customers as they transition to hybrid, EV and fuel cell configurations.

Delta also possesses a body of patented products and intellectual property which will help Cosworth to meet the changing needs of its target markets and industries. Cosworth, based in Northampton, already offers its customers a key advantage thanks to its ability to design, develop and manufacture clean-sheet solutions from its state-of-the-art facilities.

Cosworth chief executive Hal Reisiger said: “We are excited to welcome Delta to the Cosworth Group of companies as we prepare to benefit from our numerous synergies. We augment each other’s capabilities, share the same passion for innovation, and the same values and culture. Successful each in our own right, together we will be extraordinary.”

Founded in 2005, Delta’s services range from single component design and development to complete concept and finished product programmes. Cosworth has been working with Delta most recently on development of a new hybrid solution for the British Touring Car Championship, set to debut in 2022.

Delta managing director Simon Dowson said the company had begun talks with Cosworth before the death of Delta’s co-founder Nick Carpenter from cancer shortly before Christmas last year.

“Nick and I wanted to find a company who could help take the business to the next level. During this process we had already started working with Cosworth and found the culture, mindset and complementary skillset a perfect match.

“The Cosworth brand is synonymous with high quality performance products and I am really excited to be part of the group and to continue the growth of Delta.”

