Construction firm seals land deal for new HQ

Plans are under way for derelict site at Elfield Park after agreement is reached with Milton Keynes Development Partnership

ENGINEERING and construction firm The Carey Group, has agreed a land deal for a high-quality commercial development in Milton Keynes.

The new development will be built on a 15-acre site in Elfield Park, between the A5 and West Coast main line and will provide office space, training facilities, production and storage facilities.

The firm also expects to create new jobs at the site.

The Carey Group already has an office in Bleak Hall and a manufacturing facility at Stacey Bushes. It has had premises in Milton Keynes since 1972 and has worked on numerous infrastructure, highways and building projects that have contributed to the town’s development, growth and expansion over the last 50 years.

The deal for the land at Elfield Park was agreed with Milton Keynes Development Partnership, the council-owned body responsible for the development of the city’s land assets.

Carey Group deputy chair John Carey Jr said: “This will be a high-quality scheme that repurposes a disused piece of land, allowing for a phased development which can be delivered over time to create an exemplar highly sustainable industrial development, targeting BREEAM Excellent.”

The Carey Group will now apply for planning permission for the Elfield Park site with plans to start construction works in late 2021.

MKDP chair Nicola Sawford said: “The Carey Group has a long-standing association with Milton Keynes, and I am delighted MKDP has been able to help facilitate the company’s increased presence in the town.

“This new site highlights MKDP’s role as a supportive and collaborative partner and promotes Milton Keynes as a place where major companies such as The Carey Group can thrive and prosper.”

Mr Carey said: “We are very excited to be working with MKDP and our development partners Beyond3 to unlock this opportunity.”