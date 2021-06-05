‘Connecting business and education is vital’: Leaders urged to join careers campaign

BUSINESS leaders are being urged to join more than 100 enterprise advisers in giving the benefit of their career experience to the next generation of employees.

The South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership has launched its Rewrite the Story campaign, inviting employers to volunteer as enterprise advisers and share their insights into the world of work with senior leadership teams at schools throughout the region.

Research shows that young people who have four or more encounters with the world of work during their time in education are 86% less likely to become NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training).

SEMLEP says the role of an enterprise adviser is crucial in creating opportunities for young people and bridging the gap between education and work.

The initiative, devised by The Careers & Enterprise Company, highlights the importance of local businesses partnering with a local secondary school or college to use their skills, business experience and networks to help develop a strong careers programme that supports all students.

SEMLEP already has 111 enterprise advisers working with schools but is keen to increase the involvement of senior business people.

SEMLEP’s employment and skills manager Paul Thompson said: “As outlined in SEMLEP’s recently published skills strategy, connecting businesses and education facilities together is vital to ensuring that the careers provision in schools and colleges reflects that of the labour market.

Paul Thompson

“We need more businesses to sign up to the programme to not only benefit students understanding of the world of work but also to ensure we are supporting our next generation of employees.”

To join the network, register your interest or find out more about how you can #RewritetheStory of a young person, visit bit.ly/-RewritetheStory