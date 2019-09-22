Companies set for Chamber Business Exhibition

FIRMS from across Milton Keynes are preparing to showcase their services at one of the city’s biggest business events.

Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce is preparing to host its second Business Exhibition of 2019 at Novotel Milton Keynes in November.

The Chamber’s bi-annual event regularly attracts hundreds of businesses. As well as an exhibition, it features a networking lunch and two free business seminars delivered by Chamber members.

Milton Keynes Chamber head of operations Tracey Griffiths said: “Our Business Exhibitions are fantastic for businesses that are looking to forge new contacts, raise their profile and extend their business knowledge.

“The exhibition itself is free to attend and is open to both members and non-members of the Chamber. Attendees even get the chance to win one year’s free Chamber membership.

“Visitors who are interested in more formal networking are invited to book on to the networking lunch where they will meet more than 40 business contacts over a three-course lunch.”

The exhibition will take place from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Friday, November 1.

To book a stand or a place on the Networking Lunch or the seminars call 01908 547820.

For more information visit https://chambermk.co.uk/events/business-exhibition