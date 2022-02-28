Community Foundation welcomes its new president

HER EXTENSIVE experience working with multi-nationals, the not-for-profit sector and international development is set to stand Fola Komolafe in good stead as she begins her term as president of Milton Keynes Community Foundation.

Formerly chair of its trustees, she is also chair of MK Foodbank and a member of the Milton Keynes Christian Centre at Oldbrook, for which she played a central role in setting up a £40,000 fund to mark its 40th anniversary in 2019.

As MKCF president, Ms Komolafe will oversee the Honorary Structure, which supports the foundation’s Philanthropy Programme, working in partnership with the staff and trustee team to inspire philanthropy across the borough.

“I am so delighted at this appointment and look forward to working with an amazing team of people in delivering the mission of the Community Foundation in our city,” she said. “I have had the wonderful privilege of seeing first-hand the outstanding impact of the work and contribution of the Foundation to the voluntary, community and cultural sectors over the years, and remain so thrilled at the new and exciting opportunities that lie ahead”

Ms Komolafe succeeds Alexander Boswell, who has stepped down as president after 14 years. Chief executive Ian Revell paid tribute to Mr Boswell’s work as a figurehead for the organisation, hosting events and speaking on behalf of the foundation at gatherings and members’ meetings.

Alexander Boswell left is standing down as Milton Keynes Community Foundation president after 14 years.

“Alexander has been a great advocate for the Community Foundation and the work of the many organisations across the voluntary, community, and cultural sectors who the Foundation has supported across Milton Keynes,” he said.

In 2016, Ms Komolafe was awarded a MBE for services to business and the community. She was appointed Deputy Lieutenant for Buckinghamshire in 2015. Fola is also one of the founding members of MK Ethnic Busines Community, supporting engagement of the local ethnic businesses with the wider business community.

Mr Revell said: “Myself and the team are extremely excited about the positive contribution Fola will make in her new role as president, supporting our mission for a fairer community. Having already worked with the Community Foundation for many years, and with a great presence in the community having volunteered her time with many wonderful local non-profit organisations, we are very lucky to have her on board.”

Ms Komolafe worked for many years with large multinationals in the private sector as a strategy consultant, a business leader and a partner with one of the top accounting firms in the UK. As well as in the non-profit sector, she has spent time in international development where she led multi-million pound award-winning projects across Africa and South Asia.