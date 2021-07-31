Community Foundation opens ‘new alternative to home working’

AS LOCKDOWN restrictions ease and staff are returning to their workplace, many of us have changed how we work and commute.

George Anson, the High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, is pictured below as he officially opens the new co-working facility at Milton Keynes Community Foundation’s headquarters in Central Milton Keynes.

It is a shared office facility on the third floor of the foundation’s Acorn House, a modern environment for people to escape their home office, connect with like-minded individuals or save time commuting.

High-speed gigabit wi-fi, meeting room access, an on-site kitchen and a range of flexible packages are some of many benefits of this space. And the new co-workspace sees the launch of Fairspace MK, a subsidiary brand of Milton Keynes Community Foundation.

The foundation’s operations director Vanessa Bradley said: “We are so thrilled to be able to provide Milton Keynes with this new alternative to home working, giving local entrepreneurs the opportunity to make new connections and work from a fresh environment while being able to further support our local community.

“Surplus will go back into the community via MK Community Foundation’s grant making programmes, sending funding to charities and community groups who are helping some of the most vulnerable people locally.”

To find out more about the new facility, or to arrange a show-round, contact bookings@mkcommunityfoundation.co.uk or call 01908 664314

www.fairspacemk.co.uk