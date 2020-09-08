Communications firm praises staff ahead of national award announcement

A SPECIALIST telephony and internet connectivity is preparing for its night in the national spotlight.

Boxx Communications is among the finalists for the Service Excellence award at the SME National Awards due to take place in London in December.

The company, based in Central Milton Keynes, won the equivalent category at the Milton Keynes & Bucks SME Awards earlier this year and was shortlisted for the customer service category at this year’s Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards.

Boxx co-owner James Green said: “Obviously with the current pandemic situation, the awards ceremony may end up needing to be rescheduled or take a different format but, despite any changes that may need to happen, we are so proud of the team for the hard work they put in each and every day and to be recognised at a national level for our efforts truly is an honour.”

The company is also working with CityFibre on the project to deliver full fibre gigabit connectivity across Milton Keynes.

“Since March, when lockdown was introduced and we were all advised to work from home wherever possible, we have not only helped our existing customers make the transition to remote working but also taken on new clients with this as the priority focus,” said the company’s co-owner Dean Burgin. “For some this was straightforward to implement with the right tools; for others more of a challenge but one we were happy to take on.

“We have made it our mission to ensure that the businesses we serve have access to the telecommunication services that will enable them to not only survive this year but also to plan ahead post-Covid and fuel business growth in Milton Keynes and beyond.”