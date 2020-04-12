‘Committed to keeping the country moving’

IN THESE times of crisis, the van community has come to the fore and proved how adaptable and dedicated they are to keeping the nation moving. In turn, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK remains committed to keeping them moving too.

Nearly all of the Milton Keynes-based Mercedes-Benz Vans nationwide dealer workshops are open – 110 in total – ready to prioritise the repair and maintenance of these vital front line and key business vehicles.

The brand’s fleet of MobiloVan technicians remain on call to safely provide roadside assistance whenever and wherever needed. For key workers who want to ensure their car remains safe and roadworthy, the Mercedes-Benz Vans Network is also opening its doors to carry out MOTs at a time to suit them.

Steve Bridge, managing director of Mercedes-Benz Vans

“As a nation, we can all see the amazing work of the everyday heroes that keep our country running, all from behind the wheel of their van,” says managing director Steve Bridge. “Like everyone else, the team and I have been watching with awe at the hard work, selflessness and dedication of the front line heroes; people who are running towards the crisis, not away from it.

“Parcel and courier companies, pharmaceuticals, power distributors, and indeed the frontline ambulance trusts, are all keeping this country moving. We, in turn, remain committed to keeping them moving, especially during this challenging time, as safely as we can.”

Mercedes-Benz Vans has also put specific measures in place for customers unable to attend a service appointment. It has implemented a temporary revised limit for overdue services, increased to 180 days or mileage interval exceeded by 20% (previously 90 days/mileage interval exceeded by 10%), whichever comes soonest.

It will also honour a customer’s ServiceCare plan if they are unable to have their service completed at the scheduled time or until after the expiry, providing it is either paid in full or the direct debit continues until fully paid.

And, for customers unable to take their vehicle to a Mercedes-Benz Vans dealer for a warrantable repair within the three-year manufacturer’s warranty period, a claim will be accepted up to three months after the expiry of the warranty as long as the fault is reported to a dealer or the Mercedes-Benz Customer Assistance Centre (CAC) within the warranty period.

Mr Bridge said: “After years of championing the van community, we hope that the raft of measures we have in place helps to further reassure businesses when they need our support the most. Of course, these are temporary measures and apply on a case by case basis, but ultimately if anyone is struggling, they just need to talk to us and we will do our best to support them through these unprecedented times.”