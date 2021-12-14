Commercial property specialists complete acquisition deal

COMMERCIAL property specialists Kirkby Diamond and Brown & Lee have completed a merger deal.

The new business begins in the new year, when Brown & Lee’s operations in Milton Keynes and Bedford including partners Andrew Dudley, Richard Last and Steve Magorrian will join the Kirkby Diamond property team.

Luke Tillison pictured, partner and head of practice at Kirkby Diamond, said: “The acquisition of Brown & Lee’s Milton Keynes and Bedford operations strengthens our position in the region and is a key ingredient in our plans for more growth in the future.

“We know the guys at Brown & Lee in Milton Keynes extremely well and I am delighted that we have been able to bring on board four highly experienced and well respected property professionals to complement the Kirkby Diamond team.”

Last year, Kirkby Diamond acquired property management and asset management specialist Granby Martin Surveyors. The move gave the property management arm of Kirkby Diamond an extended client base of more than 400 tenants, located largely in London and the South East but also throughout the UK, operating in the industrial, offices and retail sectors.

The firm also has offices in Luton and Borehamwood.

Brown & Lee partner Steve Magorrian said: “The merger with Kirkby Diamond gives Brown & Lee the opportunity to work with people we have known for decades, to be part of their strong team and to add our experience and expertise to their dominant market share. Therefore, this move makes sense for both the firm and our clients.”

Mr Tillison added: “We are a highly ambitious company and we are determined to grow the business by adding significant experience and expertise across all the sectors in which we operate.”