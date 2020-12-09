College’s campaign aims to inspire through stories of change

STRONG messages about overcoming barriers, embracing courage and staying brave. Sentiments that will resonate with many during these uncertain times and the theme of a new promotional film by Milton Keynes College.

The #FollowYourVoice campaign, launched today (Wednesday) on YouTube, features local voice artist Manny and regional acting talent. It calls on the community to inspire others by sharing their stories of change.

“With our face-to-face events now online and the digital space getting more crowded by the day, we wanted a way to have a positive impact and connect with people from different age groups and backgrounds on a more personal level,” says Natalie Oliver, the college’s head of brand and communications. “That’s where the idea for the #FollowYourVoice campaign and film came from.

“We are inspired every day by our learners’ determination, and we wanted to ensure the film was rooted in the spirit of our students’ brave stories. For us, the film needed a strong purpose and we wanted to challenge perceptions and stereotypes.”

The film, produced by Luton-based agency Clearhead, focuses on raising awareness of Milton Keynes College and highlights positive ways for people to explore and discuss different options available to them.

Clearhead chief executive Gavin O’Brien created a film to challenge perceptions and start conversations. “We wanted to craft a compelling story that had purpose, changed perceptions and spoke directly to the individuals it was aimed at… to stop them in their tracks.

“Using the personal stories of real students and local and regional actors enabled us to bring this story to life and we’re incredibly proud of the end result,” he says.

“The creative arts are one of many industries that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic so we are grateful we were able to support this industry in some way,” says Natalie.

“Clearhead really got to grips with the need for a powerful narrative and one voice to connect with our audiences on a more emotive level, so we can inspire them to listen to what they really want to do. Sometimes this can be hard, especially given the current challenges.”

#FollowYourVoice premieres officially on YouTube at 12 noon today (Wednesday). Watch the film here.

“The Clearhead team helped us to solidify the story we wanted to tell through the creative process by positively challenging us on why we were doing things and what reaction we wanted,” says Milton Keynes College’s content executive Jonika Kinchin.

“They were an absolute pleasure to work with from pre-production to delivery and we are incredibly proud of what we’ve produced together.”

The ‘strong voice’ and lead narrator came in the shape of musician Manny, who was particularly inspired by the film. “My involvement in this project might have been the sign I was searching for,” he says. “It offered me a refined sense of direction and a profound reminder that I should be brave and have courage in what I desire.

“The message the film conveys is nothing short of powerful. It made me realise that you don’t have to follow a single path to find a sense of purpose. If you have multiple interests that bring you happiness and fulfilment, grab on to them tightly.”

