College steps up to back community

EMPLOYERS are continuing to recruit apprentices in preparation for the post-coronavirus economy, says Milton Keynes College.

Its students and staff are finding a variety of ways to support the community during the COVID-19 crisis, from providing PPE, posting entertaining and informative videos, taking food to vulnerable people and still functioning fully as a college.

Fashion and textile students are making scrubs and washbags for health workers, the hair and beauty team have donated a significant amount of PPE, while engineering and construction teams have donated 120 pairs of protective goggles for Milton Keynes Hospital made on a 3D printer.

There is help for care homes too with gloves and aprons being donated by the Inclusive Learning Department. The college has been named as a key council supporter and staff are delivering emergency relief parcels as they are required.

PPE donated to the oncology department at Milton Keynes Hospital.

Most courses are continuing online and apprentices are still being recruited, said college principal Chris McLean. And more than 1,000 people have already taken advantage of free distance learning courses in subjects ranging from dementia awareness to managing difficult children in a classroom setting.

Chief executive and group principal Dr Julie Mills said: “Once this is all over I hope very much that staff and students at the college will be able to look back on this time with a great deal of pride. The college exists to serve the community and it is made up entirely of people from the community.

“It’s inspiring to know that during such hardship so many are doing so much to help those who are most in need. I always believed our people would step up to the mark in a crisis and I’ve never been happier to be proved so spectacularly right.”