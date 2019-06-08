College chief executive receives OBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours

HER WORK in establishing stronger links between business and education has earned Milton Keynes College group principal and chief executive Dr Julie Mills an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

The award reflects the huge contribution Dr Mills has made to the FE sector over a 30-year career including significant advances in prison education.

“I am honoured to receive this award,” she said. “It is recognition of the importance of further education and testament to the spirit of entrepreneurship and collaboration within Milton Keynes as well as the fantastic support from colleagues as we continue our mission to Transform Lives through Learning.

“To be rewarded for doing a job I love is a wonderful surprise.”

A passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion, she was recently named Principal of the Year by the National Centre for Diversity. Dr Mills is also the driving force behind plans for an Institute of Technology at Bletchley Park,which will see up to 1,000 students graduating with digital qualifications each year in partnership with global organisations including as Microsoft, KPMG and Cranfield University and over 50 local and regional businesses of all sizes.

Milton Keynes College’s chair of governors David Meadowcroft said: “We could not be prouder of Julie in achieving this award. Her commitment to leading the college within Milton Keynes, her thought leadership and the values-led approach instilled by Julie have created countless additional opportunities for people across the city and the communities we serve.”

Dr Mills also chairs the Helena Kennedy Foundation, is vice chair of the English Colleges Football Association and chair of Women Leaders UK. She is a director of the MK Dons Sport and Education Trust and of Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership.